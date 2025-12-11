Left Menu

Eden Carson's Shoulder Surgery Sidelines Star Spinner for T20 World Cup

New Zealand's White Ferns face a setback as star spinner Eden Carson is ruled out of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup due to shoulder surgery. Coach Ben Sawyer supports the decision for Carson's long-term health, though her absence will impact their title defense in 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 10:17 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 10:17 IST
Eden Carson's Shoulder Surgery Sidelines Star Spinner for T20 World Cup
New Zealand Women team. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Zealand's cricket team, the White Ferns, will face a significant challenge in defending their ICC Women's T20 World Cup title next year due to a major setback. Star spinner Eden Carson will miss the tournament as she undergoes shoulder surgery, according to the ICC website.

Carson played a crucial role in New Zealand's previous T20 World Cup victory, claiming nine wickets at an impressive average of 16.33. Her absence will be felt as the team prepares for the 2026 edition of the tournament in England and Wales starting June 12. The decision to proceed with surgery comes after Carson's troublesome shoulder, initially injured before the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, required immediate attention for her long-term health. The recovery will keep her out for six months, ruling her out of the entire home summer and the global 20-over event.

New Zealand coach Ben Sawyer expressed the team's sense of loss, acknowledging Carson's talent but emphasizing the necessity of her decision for the future. "We're all really gutted for Eden," Sawyer commented. Despite the challenge ahead, Sawyer stated that prioritizing her health was essential, assuring Carson still has a promising career ahead. The White Ferns are slated to host Zimbabwe for a series of matches before the World Cup, where they will compete in Group B against teams like England and South Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

 India
2
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
3
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
4
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025