Eden Carson's Shoulder Surgery Sidelines Star Spinner for T20 World Cup

New Zealand's cricket team, the White Ferns, will face a significant challenge in defending their ICC Women's T20 World Cup title next year due to a major setback. Star spinner Eden Carson will miss the tournament as she undergoes shoulder surgery, according to the ICC website.

Carson played a crucial role in New Zealand's previous T20 World Cup victory, claiming nine wickets at an impressive average of 16.33. Her absence will be felt as the team prepares for the 2026 edition of the tournament in England and Wales starting June 12. The decision to proceed with surgery comes after Carson's troublesome shoulder, initially injured before the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, required immediate attention for her long-term health. The recovery will keep her out for six months, ruling her out of the entire home summer and the global 20-over event.

New Zealand coach Ben Sawyer expressed the team's sense of loss, acknowledging Carson's talent but emphasizing the necessity of her decision for the future. "We're all really gutted for Eden," Sawyer commented. Despite the challenge ahead, Sawyer stated that prioritizing her health was essential, assuring Carson still has a promising career ahead. The White Ferns are slated to host Zimbabwe for a series of matches before the World Cup, where they will compete in Group B against teams like England and South Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)