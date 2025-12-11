India's First National Golf League '72 The League' Set to Transform the Sport

Left Menu

Kapil Dev announces '72 The League', India's first national golf league, aiming to elevate golf's status akin to IPL's success. Spearheaded by prominent figures, the league will debut in 2026 with city-based franchises, promising to merge top-tier competition with elite entertainment, thus fostering golf's mainstream appeal.

Kapil Dev (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a bold move to expand India's sports landscape beyond cricket, Kapil Dev, the former cricket legend and President of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), has unveiled the country's first Exclusive National Professional Golf League named '72 The League'. This significant announcement aims to position golf on par with the Indian Premier League's (IPL) success, leveraging the dedication and expertise of industry veterans and passionate sports enthusiasts.

Scheduled to commence on February 21, 2026, '72 The League' will feature city-based franchises consisting of 10 professional golfers, selected through a transparent auction process in January 2026. With competitions to be held at prestigious venues across Delhi NCR, including Classic Golf & Country Club, Jaypee Greens, and Qutab Golf Course, the league promises to become one of the largest competitive platforms for golf in India.

The league's pivotal backing includes veteran sports administrator Amrit Mathur as Commissioner and experienced professionals like Amitabh Kant and Joy Bhattacharjya in strategic roles. According to Amrit Mathur, '72 The League' marks a new era for Indian golf, integrating top-level competition and entertainment to captivate audiences and nurture a fan base. The initiative seeks to launch golf into India's mainstream sports culture, with aspirations of developing new talents and building engaged communities across the country.

