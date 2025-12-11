Fans Vie for 2026 World Cup Tickets Amid 'Monumental Betrayal'

Soccer enthusiasts can now apply for tickets to the 2026 World Cup, following FIFA's draw for the tournament co-hosted by the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. This phase ends on January 13, 2026, with fans able to request up to 40 tickets per household, albeit not guaranteed.

The ticket pricing strategy this time employs dynamic pricing, with rates starting at $60 and soaring to over $6,730 for the final. Fans have reacted strongly to the costs, with Football Supporters Europe labeling the prices as 'extortionate,' expressing discontent over the move.

Adding to fans' concerns, FIFA's new resale platform applies a 15% charge on the total resale price, further viewed as a 'monumental betrayal' by the fan community. Remaining tickets will eventually go on a first-come, first-served basis close to the event.

