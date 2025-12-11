The International Olympic Committee made a significant decision on Thursday, suggesting that Russian and Belarusian youth should be allowed to participate in global sports under their national identity, including the use of their flag and anthem.

This decision aligns with the IOC's stance that athletes have the fundamental right to access sports globally, without political interference from government entities. It is a message likely to be received positively in Russia and Israel, as they prepare for the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Games amidst political challenges.

The IOC highlighted at an Olympic Summit chaired by President Kirsty Coventry that implementation of this strategy could face resistance, particularly in Europe, but should be considered for the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games. The approach is cautious, given Russia and Belarus's recent exclusion due to geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)