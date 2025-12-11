India's Batting Woes Persist as South Africa Levels T20 Series

In the wake of India's 51-run loss to South Africa in the second T20I, captain Suryakumar Yadav underscored the necessity for a robust start from himself, vice-captain Shubman Gill, and fellow batsmen. The team can't solely depend on star opener Abhishek Sharma, Yadav asserted.

With only Tilak Varma managing a significant score, the rest of India's lineup faltered, continuing the challenges faced by the top order as they failed to support the innings. The result leaves the series balanced at 1-1.

Acknowledging his own responsibilities, Yadav stated during the post-match presentation the need for more consistency in his performance. He also remarked on all-rounder Axar Patel's promotion up the order, which didn't yield the desired results but remains part of their strategic considerations.

Bowling length and adapting to conditions emerged as key learning points from the match, Yadav noted. India's decision to bowl first backfired, with Quinton de Kock's blazing 90 runs leading South Africa to a formidable 213/4 in their allotted overs. Despite Varun Chakravarthy's efforts, India struggled, finishing all out for 162.

