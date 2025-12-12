Duffy's Dominance: New Zealand Secures Series Lead with West Indies Defeat

Jacob Duffy delivered a standout performance, taking five for 38, as New Zealand outplayed West Indies on the third day of the second test at Basin Reserve. Despite an incomplete bowling lineup, the Black Caps dismissed West Indies for 128, paving the way for a nine-wicket victory and a 1-0 series lead.

Stepping in for sidelined team members, Duffy's efforts were complemented by Michael Rae, who captured three wickets for a total six-wicket match haul in his test debut. The duo's bowling prowess restricted the visitors to a modest target of 56 runs, easily achieved by an unbeaten Devon Conway and Kane Williamson before tea.

The West Indies, having narrowly escaped with a draw in Christchurch, faltered, with Kavem Hodge's 35 as their top score. The team struggled after resuming at 32 for two, losing wickets at crucial moments, including a key run-out of Brandon King. The third test at Bay Oval looms as their last chance to level the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)