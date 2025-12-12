Major Crackdown on Illegal Cough Syrup Racket in Uttar Pradesh
The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids in multiple states as part of a money laundering probe into an illegal cough syrup trade racket centered in Uttar Pradesh. The operation targeted alleged key players linked to manufacturing and distribution, resulting in numerous arrests and seizures across the state.
The Enforcement Directorate launched extensive raids across several states on Friday, focusing on a money laundering investigation tied to an illicit cough syrup trade racket in Uttar Pradesh.
Authorities targeted 25 locations, including key areas like Lucknow, Varanasi, Jaunpur, and Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, as well as sites in Ranchi and Ahmedabad. These operations are connected to a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, aiming to crackdown on the illegal trade.
The raid involves properties linked to Shubham Jaiswal, the main suspect, and other alleged accomplices including Alok Singh and Amit Singh. The illegal trade involves codeine-based cough syrups, with estimated crime proceeds of Rs 1,000 crore being investigated.
