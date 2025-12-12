Power Play Over Dinner: Congress Ministers Gather Amid Speculation

In a politically charged atmosphere, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and over 30 Congress legislators, including prominent ministers, gathered for a dinner meeting on Thursday night. This assembly has stirred speculations about a leadership struggle within the Congress party.

The gathering included notable figures such as Ministers K H Muniyappa, Mankal Vaidya, and Dr M C Sudhakar, along with expelled BJP MLAs ST Somashekhar and Shivaram Hebbar. The timing is critical as it follows similar meetings led by CM Siddaramaiah, adding fuel to the ongoing political narrative.

Amid whispers of a power-sharing agreement between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, the meeting's significance is heightened with Congress reaching the halfway point of its governing term. As the political scene intensifies, strategic gatherings such as these could shape the party's leadership dynamics ahead of key legislative sessions.

