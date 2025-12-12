Left Menu

Power Play Over Dinner: Congress Ministers Gather Amid Speculation

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and over 30 Congress legislators met for dinner amid speculation of a leadership tussle in the party. This meeting follows rumors of a power-sharing agreement between CM Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, as Congress hit the halfway mark of its term.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 12-12-2025 09:59 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 09:59 IST
Power Play Over Dinner: Congress Ministers Gather Amid Speculation
  • Country:
  • India

In a politically charged atmosphere, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and over 30 Congress legislators, including prominent ministers, gathered for a dinner meeting on Thursday night. This assembly has stirred speculations about a leadership struggle within the Congress party.

The gathering included notable figures such as Ministers K H Muniyappa, Mankal Vaidya, and Dr M C Sudhakar, along with expelled BJP MLAs ST Somashekhar and Shivaram Hebbar. The timing is critical as it follows similar meetings led by CM Siddaramaiah, adding fuel to the ongoing political narrative.

Amid whispers of a power-sharing agreement between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, the meeting's significance is heightened with Congress reaching the halfway point of its governing term. As the political scene intensifies, strategic gatherings such as these could shape the party's leadership dynamics ahead of key legislative sessions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pioneering Joint Surveillance: How Indonesia and Nepal Transform Public Health Systems

Mediterranean Fisheries Show Hope as Aquaculture Becomes the New Regional Power

How Smart Incentives Drive Financial Inclusion for Women-Led Businesses in Vietnam

Assam’s Digital Tax Reform Transforms Municipal Revenues and Urban Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025