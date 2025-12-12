Duffy's Dazzling Deliveries: New Zealand Triumph Over West Indies
Jacob Duffy led New Zealand to a nine-wicket victory over West Indies in the second Test, taking five for 38. Supported by debutant Michael Rae's six-wicket haul, the Black Caps dominated despite missing key seamers, ensuring a series lead with one match remaining at Tauranga next week.
In a stellar performance by New Zealand's makeshift bowling attack, Jacob Duffy captured five wickets for 38, leading the team to a comprehensive victory over the West Indies at Basin Reserve. The win marked New Zealand's 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
Despite missing several frontline seamers, the Black Caps managed to dismiss the West Indies for a mere 128 runs, setting a modest target of 56 runs. Key contributions came from Devon Conway and Kane Williamson, who guided the team to victory before tea, ensuring New Zealand could not lose the series.
Michael Rae, on his test debut, made a significant impact with a six-wicket match haul. The West Indies struggled to mount a significant challenge, with captain Roston Chase acknowledging batting concerns. The final test is set to begin at Bay Oval next Thursday.
(With inputs from agencies.)