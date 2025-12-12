Left Menu

High-Stakes Pursuit: Gunmen on the Run after East Delhi Shooting

A 50-year-old man was shot by two assailants on a motorcycle in East Delhi's Shahdara due to an old rivalry. The victim, Jogendar Rathore, suffered three bullet wounds. The police, investigating with CCTV footage, have registered a case of attempted murder and are actively tracing the suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 16:25 IST
High-Stakes Pursuit: Gunmen on the Run after East Delhi Shooting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 50-year-old man was targeted by motorcycle-borne assailants in East Delhi's Shahdara due to an alleged old rivalry, police reported on Friday.

The victim, Jogendar Rathore, can be seen on CCTV footage trying to escape the scene on a pillion motorcycle as the attackers open fire. Police received a distress call at 10:31 pm when Rathore's wife informed authorities of his critical condition following the attack.

Although Rathore sustained three bullet wounds to his back, he is reported to be in stable condition after being rushed to the hospital by family members. A case has been registered for attempted murder and use of a firearm, and police teams are actively working to identify and apprehend the assailants using CCTV evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

 Global
4
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025