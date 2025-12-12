High-Stakes Pursuit: Gunmen on the Run after East Delhi Shooting

A 50-year-old man was targeted by motorcycle-borne assailants in East Delhi's Shahdara due to an alleged old rivalry, police reported on Friday.

The victim, Jogendar Rathore, can be seen on CCTV footage trying to escape the scene on a pillion motorcycle as the attackers open fire. Police received a distress call at 10:31 pm when Rathore's wife informed authorities of his critical condition following the attack.

Although Rathore sustained three bullet wounds to his back, he is reported to be in stable condition after being rushed to the hospital by family members. A case has been registered for attempted murder and use of a firearm, and police teams are actively working to identify and apprehend the assailants using CCTV evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)