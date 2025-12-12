Lindsey Vonn Makes Historic Return with Record World Cup Win

Lindsey Vonn has once again etched her name in the history books. On Friday, she became the oldest winner of an Alpine skiing World Cup race, delivering a remarkable performance at the season's opening women's downhill.

At 41, Vonn clinched her 83rd World Cup victory by defeating her rivals with a time margin of 0.98 seconds. The triumph took place at the renowned Swiss resort of St Moritz.

This victory is especially significant as it enhances the 2010 Olympic downhill champion's prospects for a comeback at the 2026 Olympics, marking her first win since March 2018 in Are, Sweden.

