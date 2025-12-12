Left Menu

Lindsey Vonn Makes Historic Return with Record World Cup Win

Lindsey Vonn, at 41, became the oldest Alpine skiing World Cup race winner, securing her 83rd career victory. This marks her first win since 2018 and significantly boosts her 2026 Olympic comeback bid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 16:25 IST
Lindsey Vonn has once again etched her name in the history books. On Friday, she became the oldest winner of an Alpine skiing World Cup race, delivering a remarkable performance at the season's opening women's downhill.

At 41, Vonn clinched her 83rd World Cup victory by defeating her rivals with a time margin of 0.98 seconds. The triumph took place at the renowned Swiss resort of St Moritz.

This victory is especially significant as it enhances the 2010 Olympic downhill champion's prospects for a comeback at the 2026 Olympics, marking her first win since March 2018 in Are, Sweden.

(With inputs from agencies.)

