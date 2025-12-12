Left Menu

AB InBev Becomes ICC's Official Beer Partner, Elevating Cricket Celebrations

AB InBev partners with the International Cricket Council (ICC) to become the Official Beer Partner for major ICC tournaments starting in 2026. The collaboration aims to enhance cricket celebrations by introducing Budweiser 0.0, a no-alcohol beer, and facilitating memorable experiences for cricket fans globally.

AB InBev, the leading global brewer, has entered into a landmark partnership with the International Cricket Council (ICC) as its Official Beer Partner, starting with major ICC tournaments in 2026. This collaboration is designed to celebrate cricket fandom worldwide and elevate the game experience for fans of legal drinking age.

The partnership will spotlight Budweiser's no-alcohol offering, Budweiser 0.0, especially in India, and incorporate other AB InBev brands in Europe and Africa. By merging beer culture with cricket, AB InBev aims to create unforgettable moments and enhance the fan experience across various platforms and formats.

The initiative covers all primary ICC men's and women's events through 2027, including the T20 World Cups and Women's Champions Trophy. This marks a strategic alliance for both the ICC and AB InBev, focusing on innovative fan engagement and global cricket event experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

