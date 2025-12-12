Left Menu

Teen Racing Prodigy Ishaan Madesh Gears Up for Season Finale Showdown

Young racer Ishaan Madesh is in the running for the Formula 4 Indian Championship title. As he heads to the final races at the Madras International Circuit, he is currently third in standings. With prior wins, Ishaan is determined to close his rookie season victoriously.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-12-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 18:37 IST
Teen Racing Prodigy Ishaan Madesh Gears Up for Season Finale Showdown

Teenage racing sensation Ishaan Madesh is poised to make a significant impact in the Formula 4 Indian Championship as he enters the final races at the Madras International Circuit. Representing Peregrine Racing, the 16-year-old is currently third in the standings and eager for victory.

Madesh, a member of the Kolkata Royal Tigers, has already showcased his prowess with multiple podium finishes in Chennai earlier in the season, including three race wins. "Chennai is a track I enjoy," he stated, expressing his determination to compete aggressively and finish the championship on a high note.

As he prepares for the culmination of his impressive rookie season, the young driver hopes to secure his place in motorsport history with a strong performance at the season finale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Hits: Mercury Drops to Season's Low

Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Hits: Mercury Drops to Season's Low

 India
2
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
3
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
4
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025