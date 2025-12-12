Teen Racing Prodigy Ishaan Madesh Gears Up for Season Finale Showdown

Teenage racing sensation Ishaan Madesh is poised to make a significant impact in the Formula 4 Indian Championship as he enters the final races at the Madras International Circuit. Representing Peregrine Racing, the 16-year-old is currently third in the standings and eager for victory.

Madesh, a member of the Kolkata Royal Tigers, has already showcased his prowess with multiple podium finishes in Chennai earlier in the season, including three race wins. "Chennai is a track I enjoy," he stated, expressing his determination to compete aggressively and finish the championship on a high note.

As he prepares for the culmination of his impressive rookie season, the young driver hopes to secure his place in motorsport history with a strong performance at the season finale.

