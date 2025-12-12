Federica Brignone Set to Grace the Slopes in Milano Cortina

Federica Brignone, the acclaimed Italian alpine ski champion, is set to compete at the upcoming Milano Cortina Winter Olympics. This news was confirmed by Luciano Buonfiglio, the head of Italy's Olympic Committee, who announced her role as one of the four flagbearers for Italy.

Brignone, the World Cup overall champion, had been sidelined since November due to a double leg fracture suffered at the Italian championships. This injury had placed her participation in the home Games in jeopardy. However, Brignone notified Buonfiglio that she has been cleared to compete following the latest tests.

At 35, Brignone is still chasing her first Olympic gold. She expressed her aspirations in October, aiming to make a mark at the Winter Games, which are scheduled from February 6 to 22. Her selection as a flagbearer fulfills a personal dream, marking her return as both an athlete and a symbol of resilience.

