India Storms into Squash World Cup Semifinals with Sweeping Victory

India continues its impressive run at the Squash World Cup, advancing to the semifinals with a decisive 3-0 victory over South Africa. Key players Joshna Chinappa, Anahat Singh, and Abhay Singh showcased dominant performances, setting up a clash with defending champions Egypt. The team previously bested Switzerland and Brazil in the pool stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 12-12-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 20:25 IST
The Indian squad makes powerful strides at the Squash World Cup, securing a place in the semifinals following a resilient 3-0 win against South Africa.

With experienced Joshna Chinappa leading the charge, India's players delivered a series of commanding performances. Chinappa secured a swift victory against Teagen Russell in just 13 minutes, setting the tone for their commanding win.

Abhay Singh and young Anahat Singh followed suit with equally assured wins, sweeping past their opponents and preparing for a showdown with top-seeded Egypt, who themselves advanced by defeating Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

