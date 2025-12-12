Left Menu

Lindsey Vonn's Triumphant Return: A Historic Win on Her Comeback Trail

Lindsey Vonn, at 41, made Alpine skiing history by winning the World Cup downhill in St Moritz, boosting her Olympic comeback dreams. Her unexpected triumph, the first since 2018, positions her as a strong contender for gold in the 2026 Olympics, defying age and critics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 21:51 IST
Lindsey Vonn's Triumphant Return: A Historic Win on Her Comeback Trail

Lindsey Vonn, the renowned American skier, made a sensational return to competitive alpine skiing, clinching the World Cup downhill title in St Moritz at the age of 41. This historic win not only marks her 83rd career victory but also reinvigorates her hopes for the 2026 Olympic Games.

The 2010 Olympic downhill champion's victory, her first since 2018, came with a 0.98-second lead, surpassing the previous record held by Didier Cuche and Federica Brignone. Vonn, who retired in 2019, began her comeback amid skepticism but proved her mettle by overcoming younger competitors.

Despite recent knee surgery, Vonn showcased her resilience and skill, driven by the doubters to achieve success. Her win on Friday, with more races ahead, attests to her form and potential, as she contemplates extending her comeback beyond the Olympics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025