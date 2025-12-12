Lindsey Vonn's Triumphant Return: A Historic Win on Her Comeback Trail

Lindsey Vonn, the renowned American skier, made a sensational return to competitive alpine skiing, clinching the World Cup downhill title in St Moritz at the age of 41. This historic win not only marks her 83rd career victory but also reinvigorates her hopes for the 2026 Olympic Games.

The 2010 Olympic downhill champion's victory, her first since 2018, came with a 0.98-second lead, surpassing the previous record held by Didier Cuche and Federica Brignone. Vonn, who retired in 2019, began her comeback amid skepticism but proved her mettle by overcoming younger competitors.

Despite recent knee surgery, Vonn showcased her resilience and skill, driven by the doubters to achieve success. Her win on Friday, with more races ahead, attests to her form and potential, as she contemplates extending her comeback beyond the Olympics.

