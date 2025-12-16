Kolkata Knight Riders Make Record-Breaking Auction Moves in IPL
In a surprising turn of events at the IPL auction, Kolkata Knight Riders signed Australian all-rounder Cameron Green for a record Rs 25.20 crore. The auction also saw high bids for uncapped players, with Chennai Super Kings acquiring Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma for Rs 14.20 crore each.
The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) marked the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction with major acquisitions. They secured Australian all-rounder Cameron Green for a record-shattering Rs 25.20 crore.
Notably, uncapped Indian players Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma drew attention, with Chennai Super Kings buying them for Rs 14.20 crore each, making them the highest-paid uncapped players in IPL auction history.
KKR's bold bids and strategic choices reveal their intent to strengthen the team for the upcoming season, as the auction saw franchises battling intensely for promising talent.
