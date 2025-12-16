Auqib Nabi Dar: From Quiet Beginnings to IPL Stardom

At 29, Auqib Nabi Dar has finally carved a niche for himself in cricket, proving that perseverance can break even the toughest barriers. Raised in Kreeri, a remote area with limited cricketing infrastructure, Nabi's journey has not been straightforward but rather defined by patience and resilience.

Nabi's breakthrough came after a notable hat-trick in the Duleep Trophy, catching the domestic circuit's attention. His bowling style, characterized more by precision than pure pace, disrupted established batsmen, earning him a substantial IPL deal worth Rs 8.40 crore. This milestone is especially significant for the Jammu & Kashmir region.

Former cricketer Parvez Rasool lauds Nabi for his game awareness and calmness, traits crucial to his development. Nabi's success serves as an inspiration, embodying the message that young cricketers from less privileged backgrounds can aspire for greatness in the sport.

