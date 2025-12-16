Left Menu

Auqib Nabi Dar: From Quiet Beginnings to IPL Stardom

Auqib Nabi Dar, a 29-year-old bowler from a small tehsil Kreeri, has defied geographical odds to secure a significant IPL contract. Known for his precision rather than speed, his journey reflects patience and resilience, inspiring young cricketers from Jammu & Kashmir to dream big.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 21:45 IST
Auqib Nabi Dar: From Quiet Beginnings to IPL Stardom
  • Country:
  • India

At 29, Auqib Nabi Dar has finally carved a niche for himself in cricket, proving that perseverance can break even the toughest barriers. Raised in Kreeri, a remote area with limited cricketing infrastructure, Nabi's journey has not been straightforward but rather defined by patience and resilience.

Nabi's breakthrough came after a notable hat-trick in the Duleep Trophy, catching the domestic circuit's attention. His bowling style, characterized more by precision than pure pace, disrupted established batsmen, earning him a substantial IPL deal worth Rs 8.40 crore. This milestone is especially significant for the Jammu & Kashmir region.

Former cricketer Parvez Rasool lauds Nabi for his game awareness and calmness, traits crucial to his development. Nabi's success serves as an inspiration, embodying the message that young cricketers from less privileged backgrounds can aspire for greatness in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

 New Zealand
2
New Zealand Extends Kermadec Arc Mineral Restrictions for Two More Years

New Zealand Extends Kermadec Arc Mineral Restrictions for Two More Years

 New Zealand
3
The Environmental Price of Intelligence: How AI Infrastructure Creates Systemic Ecological Risk
Blog

The Environmental Price of Intelligence: How AI Infrastructure Creates Syste...

 Global
4
Can Digital Education Drive Sustainability? Evidence from IoT and Big Data–Enabled Learning
Blog

Can Digital Education Drive Sustainability? Evidence from IoT and Big Data–E...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI raises productivity but fuels new technostress for young workers

South Asian SMEs face digital turning point as AI adoption accelerates

From scripts to social agents: AI bots now shape politics, markets, and public opinion

Human–AI partnerships emerge as blueprint for future education systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025