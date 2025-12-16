Bruno Fernandes: Loyalty Tested Amid Saudi Offer

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has publicly shared his disappointment regarding the club's openness to transfer him to Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal. The offer, reportedly worth £100 million, came after last season, with Fernandes claiming senior figures within the club favored the move.

Fernandes, a key player at Old Trafford, remains bound by an 18-month contract. Despite the external pressure, he decided to stay put, crediting coach Ruben Amorim for his unwavering support. The playmaker, however, emphasized his devotion to the club as the primary reason for his decision.

While Fernandes dismissed monetary incentives, he hinted at a potential future in the Saudi Pro League, attracted by lifestyle changes and an emerging sports scene. Meanwhile, Manchester United stands sixth in the Premier League, benefiting from Fernandes' recent performance against Bournemouth.

