Left Menu

Sheinbaum vs. Musk: Legal Clash Over Cartel Allegation

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum considers legal action against Elon Musk after he alleged her cartel connections. Musk's comment followed the capture of a cartel leader. Sheinbaum emphasizes peace over a return to drug war tactics. More than 130,000 remain missing in cartel-related violence across Mexico.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-02-2026 21:31 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 21:31 IST
Sheinbaum vs. Musk: Legal Clash Over Cartel Allegation
Claudia Sheinbaum

In a heated exchange of accusations, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum revealed considerations for legal action against tech billionaire Elon Musk. The conflict arose after Musk implicated Sheinbaum in cartel connections, following the capture of key cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera, known as 'El Mencho'.

Musk's controversial post, made on social media platform X, lacked evidence but came after Sheinbaum discussed cartel violence in a 2025 video. She vehemently denied a return to the 'war on drugs', addressing past military offensives that fueled extensive cartel violence and splintering.

Amidst government operations against cartels, Sheinbaum and her party emphasize a quest for peace. Ruling party president Luisa Alcalde criticized Musk for propagating disinformation, challenging him to focus on curbing addiction and narco culture, citing moral responsibility over wealth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cutting-Edge Tech and Strategic Collaboration: Railways Step Up Against Drug Trafficking

Cutting-Edge Tech and Strategic Collaboration: Railways Step Up Against Drug...

 India
2
Fact-Checking Trump's State of the Union: Myths, Missteps, and Achievements

Fact-Checking Trump's State of the Union: Myths, Missteps, and Achievements

 United States
3
Golden Surge: Jewellery Retail Sector Eyes 18% Growth by 2026-27

Golden Surge: Jewellery Retail Sector Eyes 18% Growth by 2026-27

 India
4
Britain's Resilience Amidst U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Britain's Resilience Amidst U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026