Sheinbaum vs. Musk: Legal Clash Over Cartel Allegation

In a heated exchange of accusations, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum revealed considerations for legal action against tech billionaire Elon Musk. The conflict arose after Musk implicated Sheinbaum in cartel connections, following the capture of key cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera, known as 'El Mencho'.

Musk's controversial post, made on social media platform X, lacked evidence but came after Sheinbaum discussed cartel violence in a 2025 video. She vehemently denied a return to the 'war on drugs', addressing past military offensives that fueled extensive cartel violence and splintering.

Amidst government operations against cartels, Sheinbaum and her party emphasize a quest for peace. Ruling party president Luisa Alcalde criticized Musk for propagating disinformation, challenging him to focus on curbing addiction and narco culture, citing moral responsibility over wealth.

