Left Menu

Tragedy in Jharkhand: Air Ambulance Crash Claims Seven Lives

A devastating air ambulance crash in Jharkhand's Chatra district claimed the lives of all seven people aboard. Teams from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation are investigating the incident. Victims included pilots, a patient, paramedic staff, and accompanying family members. Inclement weather is suspected to be a factor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 24-02-2026 21:32 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 21:32 IST
Tragedy in Jharkhand: Air Ambulance Crash Claims Seven Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An air ambulance tragically crashed in Jharkhand's Chatra district, killing all seven passengers on board. The crash has prompted a thorough investigation by teams from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

The Beechcraft C90, operated by Redbird Airways, was transporting a patient and medical crew from Ranchi to Delhi when it lost contact with air traffic control. The incident resulted in the tragic loss of pilots, medical staff, and accompanying family members.

Authorities suspect adverse weather conditions may have contributed to the crash. The Jharkhand government has pledged to investigate and provide compensation to the victims' families amidst widespread grief.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vigilant Stance Against Terror: J&K's Decisive Push

Vigilant Stance Against Terror: J&K's Decisive Push

 India
2
BSNL Director's Visit Sparks Controversy

BSNL Director's Visit Sparks Controversy

 India
3
Security Concerns Escalate as Detainees Flee Syrian Camp

Security Concerns Escalate as Detainees Flee Syrian Camp

 Global
4
AfD Under Siege: Cronyism Allegations Stir Political Storm in Germany

AfD Under Siege: Cronyism Allegations Stir Political Storm in Germany

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026