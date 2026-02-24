Tragedy in Jharkhand: Air Ambulance Crash Claims Seven Lives

An air ambulance tragically crashed in Jharkhand's Chatra district, killing all seven passengers on board. The crash has prompted a thorough investigation by teams from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

The Beechcraft C90, operated by Redbird Airways, was transporting a patient and medical crew from Ranchi to Delhi when it lost contact with air traffic control. The incident resulted in the tragic loss of pilots, medical staff, and accompanying family members.

Authorities suspect adverse weather conditions may have contributed to the crash. The Jharkhand government has pledged to investigate and provide compensation to the victims' families amidst widespread grief.

(With inputs from agencies.)