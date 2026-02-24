Left Menu

Property Seizure: A Blow to Terror Financing in Jammu and Kashmir

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have attached land belonging to Swar Din, a terror handler based in Pakistan. The action is part of efforts to cut financial and logistical support to terror networks. Despite attempts to arrest him, Din remains at large and declared a proclaimed offender.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 24-02-2026 21:32 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 21:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have taken decisive action against terror networks by attaching the land of Pakistan-based handler Swar Din. The property in Kathua district, measuring 7.5 marla, has been confiscated following court orders, as part of ongoing efforts to curb terrorism financing.

Originally from Bhatodi village, Din had crossed the border and engaged in activities threatening national security. Despite strenuous efforts, police have been unable to secure his arrest, prompting his declaration as a proclaimed offender. The court's decision aims to undermine the support structures aiding terror activities.

The move reflects a broader strategy to dismantle the financial arteries of terrorism, ensuring individuals involved in anti-national activities are stripped of resources essential to their operations. The attachment underscores the commitment of Indian authorities to maintaining national security and sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

