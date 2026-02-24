Property Seizure: A Blow to Terror Financing in Jammu and Kashmir

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have taken decisive action against terror networks by attaching the land of Pakistan-based handler Swar Din. The property in Kathua district, measuring 7.5 marla, has been confiscated following court orders, as part of ongoing efforts to curb terrorism financing.

Originally from Bhatodi village, Din had crossed the border and engaged in activities threatening national security. Despite strenuous efforts, police have been unable to secure his arrest, prompting his declaration as a proclaimed offender. The court's decision aims to undermine the support structures aiding terror activities.

The move reflects a broader strategy to dismantle the financial arteries of terrorism, ensuring individuals involved in anti-national activities are stripped of resources essential to their operations. The attachment underscores the commitment of Indian authorities to maintaining national security and sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)