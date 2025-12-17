Left Menu

Cricket Carnage: DC School Cup's Record-Breaking Feats Unveiled

The DC School Cup witnesses thrilling performances as Modern School Barakhamba Road and Kulachi Hansraj breach 300-run totals. Tanmay Chaudhary shines with back-to-back hundreds. The tournament heads towards knockout stages, with key battles on the horizon, including the girls' leg kickoff tomorrow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 20:24 IST
players in action during DC School Cup (Photo: Delhi Capitals). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The DC School Cup is heating up as teams advance closer to the knockout stages, with Modern School Barakhamba Road and Kulachi Hansraj achieving remarkable feats by crossing 300-run totals in Week 2. Standout performances by Tanmay Chaudhary, Abeer Nagpal, and Varun Sharma have highlighted the intense competition.

Modern School Barakhamba Road displayed dominance by defeating Air Force Bal Bharati School by a staggering 236 runs. Exceptional batting from Tanmay Chaudhary and skipper Varun Sharma led to a formidable 330/3 total in just 20 overs, setting a high benchmark for their competitors.

On the defensive front, Modern's bowlers, led by Avyam Jain and Sidak Chandwani, showcased disciplined spells, restricting their opponents to a meager 94/7. In another encounter, Kulachi Hansraj exhibited aggressive play, amassing 334/2 against The Indian School, with pivotal contributions from their top order.

The girls' leg of the DC School Cup debuts tomorrow, promising more thrilling cricket action as Cambridge School clashes with DPS Mathura Road. As the boys' league progresses, a crucial match between Modern School Barakhamba Road and Kulachi Hansraj Model School awaits, acting as an unofficial qualifier in this high-stakes tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

