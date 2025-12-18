Mbappe Closes in on Ronaldo's Scoring Record as Real Triumph

Kylian Mbappe edged closer to Cristiano Ronaldo's calendar-year scoring record for Real Madrid, netting twice to help Real Madrid secure a 3-2 win against Talavera de la Reina in the Copa del Rey.

Mbappe, with 56 goals in 2025, is just one short of Ronaldo's 59-goal milestone set in 2013. Another sterling performance against Sevilla could see him surpass the Portuguese legend.

Real Madrid, resting key players, relied on Mbappe's brilliance to overcome a vigorous Talavera side. Despite missing several opportunities, Madrid's determination and a final critical save from keeper Andriy Lunin ensured their progression in the tournament.

