Mbappe Closes in on Ronaldo's Scoring Record as Real Triumph
Kylian Mbappe scored twice to lead Real Madrid to a 3-2 victory over Talavera de la Reina, bringing him within one goal of Cristiano Ronaldo's calendar-year scoring record. Despite resistance from a spirited Talavera side, Real Madrid advanced to the Copa del Rey's last 16.
Mbappe, with 56 goals in 2025, is just one short of Ronaldo's 59-goal milestone set in 2013. Another sterling performance against Sevilla could see him surpass the Portuguese legend.
Real Madrid, resting key players, relied on Mbappe's brilliance to overcome a vigorous Talavera side. Despite missing several opportunities, Madrid's determination and a final critical save from keeper Andriy Lunin ensured their progression in the tournament.
