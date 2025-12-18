Tension Escalates as U.S. Officials Detained in South Africa

The U.S. State Department has strongly condemned the recent detention of American officials in South Africa. According to the department, these officials were in the country to support Afrikaners when they were detained, and the subsequent release of their passport information was labeled as a form of harassment.

In an official statement, the State Department described the public sharing of the passport details of the detained individuals as an unacceptable act. This incident has further strained diplomatic relations between the two nations, highlighting international concerns over diplomatic engagement and safety.

The statement included a direct appeal to the South African government to take immediate and decisive action. It called for measures to control the situation and emphasized the importance of holding those responsible for the detentions accountable.

(With inputs from agencies.)