MotoGP's Sprint Strategy: A Game Changer?

MotoGP's sprint format, no longer just an experiment, was introduced in the 2023 season and quickly became a hot topic among fans and industry insiders. Carlos Ezpeleta, Chief Sporting Officer, notes the contentious views despite the significant boost in audience numbers and fan engagement throughout the season.

The sprint races, held every weekend alongside the traditional Grand Prix, led to a 26% increase in Saturday TV viewership and an overall 9% rise in audiences. The season saw a record 3.6 million fans attending races, as MotoGP celebrated a memorable year with Ducati's Marc Marquez reclaiming his dominance. However, critics within the sport, particularly riders, expressed concerns over the increased workload and potential risks.

MotoGP is pushing for global expansion outside its European stronghold, targeting the U.S., the UK, Southeast Asia, and South America for future growth. With more than half of its audience under 35, the sport's youthful fanbase continues to grow, driven by its dynamic and thrilling format.

(With inputs from agencies.)