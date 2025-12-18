Left Menu

MotoGP's Sprint Strategy: A Game Changer?

MotoGP's sprint format has transformed the championship's appeal, increasing TV viewership by 26% and drawing 3.6 million fans to tracks. Despite rider concerns over workload and injuries, MotoGP advocates for consistency to attract new fans. Global expansion remains a key focus, with significant growth opportunities outside Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 19:32 IST
MotoGP's Sprint Strategy: A Game Changer?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

MotoGP's sprint format, no longer just an experiment, was introduced in the 2023 season and quickly became a hot topic among fans and industry insiders. Carlos Ezpeleta, Chief Sporting Officer, notes the contentious views despite the significant boost in audience numbers and fan engagement throughout the season.

The sprint races, held every weekend alongside the traditional Grand Prix, led to a 26% increase in Saturday TV viewership and an overall 9% rise in audiences. The season saw a record 3.6 million fans attending races, as MotoGP celebrated a memorable year with Ducati's Marc Marquez reclaiming his dominance. However, critics within the sport, particularly riders, expressed concerns over the increased workload and potential risks.

MotoGP is pushing for global expansion outside its European stronghold, targeting the U.S., the UK, Southeast Asia, and South America for future growth. With more than half of its audience under 35, the sport's youthful fanbase continues to grow, driven by its dynamic and thrilling format.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why generative AI improves learning for some students but not others

AI empathy breaks down in sensitive health decisions

How AI and digital twins are redefining infrastructure resilience under climate stress

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025