Marco Odermatt Secures 50th Alpine Skiing World Cup Victory

Marco Odermatt triumphs in the Alpine skiing World Cup, achieving his 50th win. In a remarkable performance, he secured victory in the first of two downhills in Val Gardena, propelling himself to fourth place in the all-time race winners list. Odermatt now leads the World Cup standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 19:46 IST
Alpine skiing

Marco Odermatt has further solidified his position in Alpine skiing by clinching his 50th World Cup victory, joining the ranks of legendary Italian skier Alberto Tomba. The Swiss skier claimed the win in Val Gardena, mastering a challenging Saslong course with a time of one minute and 24.48 seconds.

The race, serving as a substitute for a cancelled event in Beaver Creek, faced delays due to poor visibility but proved rewarding for Odermatt. Despite a minor setback mid-course, Odermatt's performance marks his sixth downhill win, reinforcing his dominance this season.

With a total of 605 points, Odermatt presently leads the World Cup standings with a comfortable margin. The ongoing events in Val Gardena are paving the way for subsequent speed races and the approaching Olympic challenges in Bormio during the Milano Cortina Winter Games.

(With inputs from agencies.)

