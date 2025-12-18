Marco Odermatt Secures 50th Alpine Skiing World Cup Victory

Marco Odermatt has further solidified his position in Alpine skiing by clinching his 50th World Cup victory, joining the ranks of legendary Italian skier Alberto Tomba. The Swiss skier claimed the win in Val Gardena, mastering a challenging Saslong course with a time of one minute and 24.48 seconds.

The race, serving as a substitute for a cancelled event in Beaver Creek, faced delays due to poor visibility but proved rewarding for Odermatt. Despite a minor setback mid-course, Odermatt's performance marks his sixth downhill win, reinforcing his dominance this season.

With a total of 605 points, Odermatt presently leads the World Cup standings with a comfortable margin. The ongoing events in Val Gardena are paving the way for subsequent speed races and the approaching Olympic challenges in Bormio during the Milano Cortina Winter Games.

