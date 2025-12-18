Rajasthan Police Nab Counterfeit Currency Racket

In a significant crackdown, Rajasthan Police successfully dismantled an interstate counterfeit currency racket on Thursday, apprehending three members from Uttar Pradesh, according to official reports.

Under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) Rahul Prakash, a specialized police task force captured Gaurav Pudir, identified as the gang's mastermind, alongside two accomplices, Govind Chaudhary and Devesh Phanda, in Chitrakoot.

The operation led to the seizure of fake currency amounting to Rs 6.51 lakh and related printing equipment. In another separate operation, police apprehended three suspects linked to mobile phone thefts, recovering 31 stolen phones, valued in lakhs, in Bajaj Nagar.

(With inputs from agencies.)