Travis Head's Dazzling Century Sparks Ashes Drama

Travis Head celebrated a remarkable century at his home ground, the Adelaide Oval, during the third Ashes cricket Test. Head, who achieved his century with a bold boundary against Joe Root, showcased his impeccable form in a series marked by intense competition.

England's Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer also put in formidable performances, with Stokes compiling a defiant 83 runs and Archer contributing a crucial 50-run stand. Despite their efforts, England is trailing in the series as Australia, led by Head's brilliance, maintains a significant lead.

The competition remains intense as Head's partnership with Alex Carey pushes Australia to a commanding position, reflecting the dynamic and unpredictable nature of the Ashes series.

(With inputs from agencies.)