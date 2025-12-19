Left Menu

Travis Head's Dazzling Century Sparks Ashes Drama

Travis Head celebrated a stunning century at the Adelaide Oval during the third Ashes Test. His 11th career century came alongside Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer's valiant efforts for England. Head's partnership with Alex Carey put Australia in a commanding position, highlighting the ongoing fierce competition in the series.

Updated: 19-12-2025 15:38 IST
Travis Head
  • Country:
  • Australia

Travis Head celebrated a remarkable century at his home ground, the Adelaide Oval, during the third Ashes cricket Test. Head, who achieved his century with a bold boundary against Joe Root, showcased his impeccable form in a series marked by intense competition.

England's Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer also put in formidable performances, with Stokes compiling a defiant 83 runs and Archer contributing a crucial 50-run stand. Despite their efforts, England is trailing in the series as Australia, led by Head's brilliance, maintains a significant lead.

The competition remains intense as Head's partnership with Alex Carey pushes Australia to a commanding position, reflecting the dynamic and unpredictable nature of the Ashes series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

