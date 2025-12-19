Spot-Fixing Scandal Rocks Australia's A-League with Severe Bans
Football Australia suspended former Western United player Riku Danzaki and ex-Macarthur FC's Clayton Lewis and Kearyn Baccus for spot-fixing. Danzaki and amateur player Yuta Hirayama face a seven-year ban. Baccus and Lewis, avoiding conviction, received a conditional release and must repay bribes. Former captain Ulises Davila awaits sentencing.
- Country:
- Australia
Football Australia has imposed severe sanctions on several players involved in a spot-fixing scandal. Former Western United player Riku Danzaki, along with amateur athlete Yuta Hirayama, has been banned for seven years after being found guilty of yellow card betting fraud.
In a related move, ex-Macarthur FC players Clayton Lewis and Kearyn Baccus received two-year conditional release orders for their roles in manipulating match outcomes. Both players pleaded guilty to accepting AU$10,000 bribes to deliberately earn yellow cards in a December 2023 match.
Former club captain Ulises Davila, who facilitated these actions, has also pleaded guilty and awaits sentencing. All indicted players have accepted their punishments without appeal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High Court Sets Aside Lokpal's Sanction Against Mahua Moitra in Cash-for-Query Scandal
Tennis Scandal: Pang Renlong Banned for Match-Fixing
Blood Transfusion Scandal: NHRC Steps In to Investigate HIV Positive Cases
Aspiring Actors Arrested in Shocking Extortion Scandal
ED Cracks Down: Celebrities' Assets Seized in 1xBet Betting Scandal