Spot-Fixing Scandal Rocks Australia's A-League with Severe Bans

Football Australia has imposed severe sanctions on several players involved in a spot-fixing scandal. Former Western United player Riku Danzaki, along with amateur athlete Yuta Hirayama, has been banned for seven years after being found guilty of yellow card betting fraud.

In a related move, ex-Macarthur FC players Clayton Lewis and Kearyn Baccus received two-year conditional release orders for their roles in manipulating match outcomes. Both players pleaded guilty to accepting AU$10,000 bribes to deliberately earn yellow cards in a December 2023 match.

Former club captain Ulises Davila, who facilitated these actions, has also pleaded guilty and awaits sentencing. All indicted players have accepted their punishments without appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)