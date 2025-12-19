Left Menu

Spot-Fixing Scandal Rocks Australia's A-League with Severe Bans

Football Australia suspended former Western United player Riku Danzaki and ex-Macarthur FC's Clayton Lewis and Kearyn Baccus for spot-fixing. Danzaki and amateur player Yuta Hirayama face a seven-year ban. Baccus and Lewis, avoiding conviction, received a conditional release and must repay bribes. Former captain Ulises Davila awaits sentencing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 19-12-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 15:44 IST
Spot-Fixing Scandal Rocks Australia's A-League with Severe Bans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Football Australia has imposed severe sanctions on several players involved in a spot-fixing scandal. Former Western United player Riku Danzaki, along with amateur athlete Yuta Hirayama, has been banned for seven years after being found guilty of yellow card betting fraud.

In a related move, ex-Macarthur FC players Clayton Lewis and Kearyn Baccus received two-year conditional release orders for their roles in manipulating match outcomes. Both players pleaded guilty to accepting AU$10,000 bribes to deliberately earn yellow cards in a December 2023 match.

Former club captain Ulises Davila, who facilitated these actions, has also pleaded guilty and awaits sentencing. All indicted players have accepted their punishments without appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025