LIV Golf's Quest for World Ranking Points: A New Chapter?

Trevor Immelman, chairman of the Official World Golf Ranking, is in continuous talks with LIV Golf's CEO, Scott O'Neil, as they aim to navigate the challenges in integrating the Saudi-backed league into the world ranking system.

Since LIV Golf's inception in June 2022, it has been striving to secure world ranking points. Only a select few of its athletes have breached the top 100, obtaining points primarily from major events and various global tours. LIV's initial request to join the OWGR was denied in October 2023, prompting a renewed application.

Adopting a collaborative approach, the league is adjusting its format, with plans to expand the tournament duration to 72 holes from the 2026 season onward. This strategic move aligns with broader efforts to uphold meritocracy within the sport, a crucial aspect for OWGR approval. With its next season set to commence in February in Riyadh, the outcome of the ongoing deliberations holds significant implications for LIV's future standing in world golf.