Left Menu

LIV Golf's Quest for World Ranking Points: A New Chapter?

LIV Golf is collaborating with the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) to find a way to earn ranking points for its league. Discussions focus on meritocracy and eligibility. LIV plans to expand its field and increase event rounds to 72 holes by 2026. The next season begins February 4 in Riyadh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Orlando | Updated: 20-12-2025 09:47 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 09:47 IST
LIV Golf's Quest for World Ranking Points: A New Chapter?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Trevor Immelman, chairman of the Official World Golf Ranking, is in continuous talks with LIV Golf's CEO, Scott O'Neil, as they aim to navigate the challenges in integrating the Saudi-backed league into the world ranking system.

Since LIV Golf's inception in June 2022, it has been striving to secure world ranking points. Only a select few of its athletes have breached the top 100, obtaining points primarily from major events and various global tours. LIV's initial request to join the OWGR was denied in October 2023, prompting a renewed application.

Adopting a collaborative approach, the league is adjusting its format, with plans to expand the tournament duration to 72 holes from the 2026 season onward. This strategic move aligns with broader efforts to uphold meritocracy within the sport, a crucial aspect for OWGR approval. With its next season set to commence in February in Riyadh, the outcome of the ongoing deliberations holds significant implications for LIV's future standing in world golf.

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025