Silent Trampling: The Battle for Elephant Corridors in the Nilgiris

The Supreme Court has made a significant observation regarding animal welfare, particularly emphasizing the protection of elephant corridors in the Nilgiris. In a crucial case, the court deferred the hearing to January, highlighting the need for detailed consideration to address the welfare of animals affected by human encroachment.

Presiding over the case, Chief Justice Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, acknowledged that commercial constructions are infringing on wildlife migration paths. The court underscored the silent suffering of elephants due to these developments, echoing the necessity for legal measures to safeguard their natural habitats.

The controversy emerged after the Tamil Nadu government designated elephant corridors in the Sigur Plateau, prompting legal action from hospitality businesses required to vacate. Senior advocates argue the properties were acquired before these designations and call for permission to maintain 'eco-friendly' operations. The hearing's postponement suggests forthcoming comprehensive deliberations on this pressing ecological issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)