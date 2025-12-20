Gill's Exclusion and Kishan's Return: India's T20 World Cup Squad Revealed

India has unveiled its roster for next year's home Twenty20 World Cup, notably excluding Test and one-day captain Shubman Gill while welcoming back stumper-batsman Ishan Kishan.

Despite Gill's recent absence and lack of milestone scores, Kishan earned his call-up following an outstanding Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which he ended with an impressive century.

Jasprit Bumrah will spearhead India's pace attack, with Arshdeep Singh joining him, while Varun Chakaravarthy leads the spinners. The squad will play a series against New Zealand before the February tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)