In the pre-dawn hours of October 28, a group of police officers in Rio de Janeiro was caught off guard by a gang fleeing the Alemão favela. The confrontation led to a 17-hour gun battle, marking Brazil's deadliest police operation against the Comando Vermelho gang.

Reports and witness accounts indicate that while authorities touted the operation as a success, the gang's leadership had been alerted days beforehand, allowing key figures to escape. The operation, involving a massive police manpower deployment, underscored the continued challenges of combating gang influence in favelas.

The aftermath left the community in distress, highlighting the failure of public safety strategies to effectively dismantle gang control. Residents and officials question the tactics and efficacy of ongoing operations in securing long-term peace and safety in the region.