India and Pakistan Gear Up for Epic Under-19 Asia Cup Clash

India aims to secure a record-extending 12th Under-19 Asia Cup title facing Pakistan in the final. The Ayush Mhatre-led team has dominated the tournament with stellar performances from players like Abhigyan Kundu and Deepesh Devendran, while Pakistan relies on their strong bowling attack to challenge India's prowess.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 20-12-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 15:23 IST
India is gearing up to extend its Under-19 Asia Cup triumphs to a record 12th title as they face arch-rivals Pakistan in the final at the ICC Academy this Sunday.

The Indian squad, under the leadership of Ayush Mhatre, has shown dominance throughout the tournament, topping their group and defeating Pakistan with a decisive 90-run victory in the group stages.

Outstanding performances from young talents like Abhigyan Kundu and Deepesh Devendran have powered India's campaign, while Pakistan looks to its robust pace attack to surpass its rivals' formidable form.

(With inputs from agencies.)

