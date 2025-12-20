Left Menu

Dhakshineswar Suresh Leads Kites to Historic WTL Victory

Dhakshineswar Suresh secured Kites' first World Tennis League title by defeating Sumit Nagal of Eagles in a crucial tie-break. The Kites triumphed 21-19 in a closely contested final. Marta Kostyuk began the winning streak by overcoming Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, setting the stage for a historic victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-12-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 22:04 IST
In a thrilling climax to the World Tennis League, Dhakshineswar Suresh remained composed under pressure to clinch Kites' maiden championship by defeating the seasoned Sumit Nagal of the Eagles in a nail-biting tie-break.

The final showdown ended with a 21-19 victory for the Kites at the SM Krishna Tennis Stadium. Earlier, the 25-year-old Suresh overcame Nagal in a tense singles match after both players dazzled the crowd with exceptional tennis skills during the initial games.

Suresh, who notably defeated former world No.1 Daniil Medvedev earlier, delivered a strong serve that proved decisive. The win was a redemption for Suresh, who had lost against Nagal in the group stages. The event held personal significance as Suresh's father witnessed his success, marking a milestone moment for the family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

