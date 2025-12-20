Dhakshineswar Suresh Leads Kites to Historic WTL Victory

In a thrilling climax to the World Tennis League, Dhakshineswar Suresh remained composed under pressure to clinch Kites' maiden championship by defeating the seasoned Sumit Nagal of the Eagles in a nail-biting tie-break.

The final showdown ended with a 21-19 victory for the Kites at the SM Krishna Tennis Stadium. Earlier, the 25-year-old Suresh overcame Nagal in a tense singles match after both players dazzled the crowd with exceptional tennis skills during the initial games.

Suresh, who notably defeated former world No.1 Daniil Medvedev earlier, delivered a strong serve that proved decisive. The win was a redemption for Suresh, who had lost against Nagal in the group stages. The event held personal significance as Suresh's father witnessed his success, marking a milestone moment for the family.

(With inputs from agencies.)