East Bengal FC Triumphs in Historic SAFF Women's Club Championship Victory

East Bengal FC made history on Saturday by clinching the inaugural SAFF Women's Club Championship title with a commanding 3-0 triumph over hosts APF FC at the Dasrath Stadium. The team demonstrated dominance throughout the tournament, maintaining a remarkable record of 14 goals scored without conceding any.

The standout performers included Ugandan striker Fazila Ikwaput, who delivered a brace, and India international Shilky Devi Hemam, who contributed another goal. This victory marks East Bengal as the first Indian women's club to achieve an international tournament win, setting a new milestone in Indian football.

Coach Anthony Andrews guided the team through an impressive campaign, with earlier victories against Transport United FC, Karachi City FC, and Nasrin Sports Academy. Despite a group-stage draw against APF FC, East Bengal showed superiority in the final, showcasing both offensive and defensive prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)