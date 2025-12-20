Left Menu

East Bengal FC Triumphs in Historic SAFF Women's Club Championship Victory

East Bengal FC won the inaugural SAFF Women's Club Championship with a 3-0 victory over APF FC in the finals. Ugandan striker Fazila Ikwaput and India international Shilky Devi contributed to the victory. Anthony Andrews' side became the first Indian women's club to win an international tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 20-12-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 22:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

East Bengal FC made history on Saturday by clinching the inaugural SAFF Women's Club Championship title with a commanding 3-0 triumph over hosts APF FC at the Dasrath Stadium. The team demonstrated dominance throughout the tournament, maintaining a remarkable record of 14 goals scored without conceding any.

The standout performers included Ugandan striker Fazila Ikwaput, who delivered a brace, and India international Shilky Devi Hemam, who contributed another goal. This victory marks East Bengal as the first Indian women's club to achieve an international tournament win, setting a new milestone in Indian football.

Coach Anthony Andrews guided the team through an impressive campaign, with earlier victories against Transport United FC, Karachi City FC, and Nasrin Sports Academy. Despite a group-stage draw against APF FC, East Bengal showed superiority in the final, showcasing both offensive and defensive prowess.

