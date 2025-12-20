Jammu & Kashmir: A Rising Powerhouse in Sports

Jammu and Kashmir is emerging as a formidable sports hub, thanks to enduring government backing, better infrastructure, and active youth involvement, noted Sports Minister Satish Sharma. Speaking at the grand finale of the International Kushti Dangal and 'Rustam-e-Jammu & Kashmir' Title Championship, he highlighted the government's dedication to reinforcing sports infrastructure and expanding grassroots participation across the region.

Jammu and Kashmir's growing reputation on national and international sports platforms is evident, Sharma emphasized, citing the frequent hosting of tournaments as a testament to the region's evolving sports landscape.

At the event's closing ceremony, he congratulated athletes for their remarkable performances, noting that such events signify Jammu and Kashmir's transformation into a vibrant sports destination. He stressed that reviving traditional sports like Kushti not only preserves cultural heritage but also engages youth in meaningful activities.

