AFC Launches Nations League to Boost Asian Football

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) unveiled plans for a Nations League aimed at elevating competition standards and enhancing commercial opportunities for its member teams.

Based in Kuala Lumpur, the AFC did not specify a start date for the initiative but mentioned that it would operate within existing FIFA windows. "The AFC Nations League represents an important step forward in our ongoing commitment to support the development of our 47 member associations," stated Windsor John, the AFC's general secretary.

Structured competition platforms are central to the plan, designed to ensure access to consistent high-quality matches while addressing logistical and financial challenges. The AFC currently hosts the Asian Cup every four years, with the next event slated for 2027 in Saudi Arabia. In a similar move, UEFA launched its own Nations League in 2018 to provide more meaningful matches for European national teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)