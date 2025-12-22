Morocco Triumphs Over Comoros in Africa Cup Opener

In a gripping start to the Africa Cup of Nations, hosts Morocco triumphed over Comoros with a 2-0 victory, thanks to second-half goals by Brahim Diaz and Ayoub El Kaabi. Despite the win, Morocco had a challenging start under the rain in Rabat.

The match saw Morocco squandering an early penalty, with Soufiane Rahimi's miss leaving them goalless at halftime. But sheer persistence reaped rewards as Diaz and El Kaabi found the net, easing the pressure and securing a respected win over their determined opponents.

Morocco's coach, Walid Regragui, admitted to the difficulties faced during the opener, while concerns arose over the fitness of captain Romain Saiss. The tournament continues with other matches, promising further excitement in the footballing calendar.