Left Menu

Morocco Triumphs Over Comoros in Africa Cup Opener

Morocco secured a 2-0 victory against Comoros in their Africa Cup of Nations opener, with goals from Brahim Diaz and Ayoub El Kaabi. Despite early struggles and missed penalties, the hosts eventually broke through, overcoming the resilient Comoros side under challenging conditions in Rabat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 02:52 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 02:52 IST
Morocco Triumphs Over Comoros in Africa Cup Opener
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a gripping start to the Africa Cup of Nations, hosts Morocco triumphed over Comoros with a 2-0 victory, thanks to second-half goals by Brahim Diaz and Ayoub El Kaabi. Despite the win, Morocco had a challenging start under the rain in Rabat.

The match saw Morocco squandering an early penalty, with Soufiane Rahimi's miss leaving them goalless at halftime. But sheer persistence reaped rewards as Diaz and El Kaabi found the net, easing the pressure and securing a respected win over their determined opponents.

Morocco's coach, Walid Regragui, admitted to the difficulties faced during the opener, while concerns arose over the fitness of captain Romain Saiss. The tournament continues with other matches, promising further excitement in the footballing calendar.

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025