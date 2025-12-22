Injury Blow: Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes Sidelined

Manchester United's hopes took a hit as captain Bruno Fernandes faced an injury setback after the clash with Aston Villa on Sunday. The Portuguese star pulled up with a soft tissue injury in the first half, leaving United coach Ruben Amorim to speculate on his absence.

Despite initially continuing to play, Fernandes was replaced at halftime by Lisandro Martinez. The injury, suspected to be a hamstring issue, has added to United's challenges, as the team is already coping with the absence of several players due to international duty and other injuries.

Amorim offered little reassurance about Fernandes' return, stating, 'He is going to lose some games, but I don't know for sure.' With midfielder Kobbie Mainoo also out due to a calf injury, Amorim highlighted the growing list of absences impacting the team's lineup.

