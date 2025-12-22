Left Menu

Injury Blow: Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes Sidelined

Manchester United's captain Bruno Fernandes is facing time off the field after sustaining a soft tissue injury during a Premier League match against Aston Villa, which United lost 2-1. The injury, confirmed by coach Ruben Amorim, leaves United further short-handed, with other key players already absent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Birmingham | Updated: 22-12-2025 09:42 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 09:42 IST
Injury Blow: Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes Sidelined
Bruno Fernandes
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Manchester United's hopes took a hit as captain Bruno Fernandes faced an injury setback after the clash with Aston Villa on Sunday. The Portuguese star pulled up with a soft tissue injury in the first half, leaving United coach Ruben Amorim to speculate on his absence.

Despite initially continuing to play, Fernandes was replaced at halftime by Lisandro Martinez. The injury, suspected to be a hamstring issue, has added to United's challenges, as the team is already coping with the absence of several players due to international duty and other injuries.

Amorim offered little reassurance about Fernandes' return, stating, 'He is going to lose some games, but I don't know for sure.' With midfielder Kobbie Mainoo also out due to a calf injury, Amorim highlighted the growing list of absences impacting the team's lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025