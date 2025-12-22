Fiorentina Triumphs Over Udinese with First Serie A Victory

In a much-needed victory, Fiorentina took full advantage of an early red card to defeat Udinese 5-1, securing their first Serie A win of the season. The rout was ignited by Udinese goalkeeper Maduka Okoye's expulsion in just the eighth minute.

The dismissal set the tone for Fiorentina, who ended a 16-game winless streak in the league. Goals from Nicolò Fagioli, Albert Guðmundsson, Cher Ndour, and Moise Kean, who scored twice, propelled the last-placed team to within five points of safety.

Elsewhere, Atalanta emerged triumphant against 10-man Genoa with a 1-0 win. Meanwhile, Pisa's last-minute equalizer salvaged a 2-2 draw at Cagliari, showing just how tight the battle for survival is at the bottom of the Serie A standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)