Arunachal Pradesh: Resilience Amidst Challenges

In 2025, Arunachal Pradesh faced diplomatic tensions, political shifts, and natural disasters. Key events included the harassment of Pema Wangjom Thongdok in Shanghai, protests against a major power project, and a road accident in Anjaw. The state displayed resilience in politics, disaster response, and counter-espionage efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 22-12-2025 11:57 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 11:57 IST
In a tumultuous 2025, Arunachal Pradesh, India's easternmost frontier, grappled with diplomatic, political, and natural challenges. A diplomatic stir arose when Pema Wangjom Thongdok, an Arunachalee woman, was detained at Shanghai airport, triggering a stern response from the Indian government against China's territorial stance.

Meanwhile, the proposed 11,000-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project faced fierce opposition from the Adi community, fearing ecological damage and displacement, highlighting local tensions over development projects. Politically, the BJP solidified its dominance, while corruption scandals and espionage arrests underscored internal challenges.

Natural disasters further tested the state's resilience, with monsoon rains and a severe road accident accentuating the difficulties faced by Arunachal Pradesh in disaster management and infrastructure development.

