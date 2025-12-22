Left Menu

Jemimah Rodrigues Shines in India's T20 Victory Over Sri Lanka

Jemimah Rodrigues drove India to a memorable win against Sri Lanka in the first T20I, scoring an unbeaten 69. Her brilliance was backed by effective teamwork and insightful game strategies. However, Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur acknowledged areas for improvement, especially in fielding. Sri Lanka aims for a strong comeback.

Updated: 22-12-2025 10:46 IST
Jemimah Rodrigues (Photo: X/@BCCIWomen). Image Credit: ANI
In a breathtaking display of talent, Jemimah Rodrigues played an unbeaten innings of 69 runs, leading India to a commanding eight-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the first T20I in Visakhapatnam. Reaching the modest target of 122 with ease, Rodrigues' ten boundaries kept India's chase on track.

Rodrigues, who was named Player of the Match, attributed her success to capitalizing on her current form. Her strategy was simple yet effective, focusing on reacting instinctively to the ball and finding gaps within the field. Despite slightly sticky pitch conditions, Rodrigues' performance was nothing short of stellar.

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur expressed satisfaction with the team's overall showing but emphasized a need for improvement in fielding. Sri Lanka's captain Chamari Athapaththu acknowledged her team's shortcomings with the bat and stressed the need for a positive approach in future games.

