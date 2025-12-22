Vaishnavi Sharma Shines in Debut: India Clinch Victory Over Sri Lanka

In a compelling display at Visakhapatnam, India's Women's Cricket team clinched an eight-wicket triumph over Sri Lanka in the series' opening T20I match, featuring a stellar performance by newcomer Vaishnavi Sharma. Sharma's impressive debut saw her deliver a frugal spell, conceding just 16 runs in four overs, effectively stifling the visiting batters and placing them under sustained pressure.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur was instrumental in instilling confidence in Sharma, with the young bowler recalling encouraging words from her skipper: "She was telling me that I have done a good job in the past." Sharma emphasized the captain's leadership within the team, particularly during pre-match briefings, which significantly calmed her initial nerves.

Jemimah Rodrigues, showcasing her prowess, knocked an unbeaten 69 from 44 balls, amassing ten fours and guiding India to victory in just 14.4 overs. Smriti Mandhana joined the elite 4000 T20I runs club, reaching the milestone faster than New Zealand's Suzie Bates. The Mandhana-Rodrigues partnership proved pivotal, solidifying India's dominance in the match.

(With inputs from agencies.)