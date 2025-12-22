Left Menu

Knowledge as the Key to India's Economic Future, Says Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari emphasized the role of knowledge and technology in transforming India into a USD 5 trillion economy and the world's third largest. Speaking at IIT Bombay, he praised IITs for their contributions and highlighted the importance of futuristic technology and converting knowledge into economic wealth.

In a strong endorsement of knowledge and technology as pivotal tools for economic growth, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari declared these as essential for India's ambition of becoming a USD 5 trillion economy and the third largest economy globally.

Addressing a gathering at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, Gadkari lauded the institution for its significant contributions to India's progress, describing its solutions as widely credible and integral to governmental problem-solving.

Emphasizing the importance of futuristic technology, he stated that a nation's future hinges on technological prowess, with knowledge being crucial in realizing Prime Minister Modi's economic mission. Gadkari further defined knowledge as the integration of entrepreneurship, science, and technology, viewing its conversion into wealth as vital for the future.

