Diplomacy, Disasters, and Dominance: Arunachal Pradesh's Defining Year

In 2025, Arunachal Pradesh faced diplomatic challenges, local protests, natural disasters and political shifts. The state was embroiled in a row over the detention of an Arunachalee woman in China, witnessed protests against the Siang Power Project, and saw the BJP securing significant political victories amidst monsoon calamities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 22-12-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 13:04 IST
Arunachal Pradesh had a tumultuous year in 2025, marked by a series of diplomatic, domestic, and natural challenges that tested the resilience of its institutions and communities. A diplomatic row ignited by the alleged detention of an Arunachalee woman at Shanghai airport underscored tensions between India and China.

On the domestic front, the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project faced fierce opposition from indigenous communities, highlighting local resistance to large-scale infrastructural developments. The political landscape saw the BJP cementing its dominance in local elections, further asserting its influence over regional governance.

Arunachal Pradesh also grappled with natural disasters, including monsoon-induced calamities affecting tens of thousands, while allegations of corruption involving the Frontier Highway project, and espionage arrests drew significant media attention, rounding off a year of significant upheaval and resilience.

