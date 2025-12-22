Congress MP Slams PM Modi for Silence on Key Issues

Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat sharply criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, raising concerns over his silence on multiple critical issues. Bhagat, speaking to ANI, urged Modi to address solutions rather than delivering empty slogans, questioning the PM's historical knowledge and his failure to prioritize urgent matters.

The Congress MP expressed dissatisfaction with Modi for not commenting on the 'Act East' policy, flood resolutions, or the unemployment crisis. Bhagat highlighted Modi's omission of Zubeen Garg, an influential figure in Assam, and a significant incident in Bangladesh. He also criticized the lack of attention to tribal land issues.

In contrast, Prime Minister Modi praised the people of Arunachal Pradesh for their support in the recent elections. Following a substantial victory, Modi expressed gratitude, acknowledging the people's affection and affirming the BJP's commitment to good governance. He commended the BJP Karyakartas for their dedication.

(With inputs from agencies.)