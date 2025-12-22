Left Menu

Mysterious Assassinations: Targeting Russia's Military Elite

A series of deadly attacks have claimed the lives of senior Russian military officials, with the latest being Lt. Gen. Fanil Sarvarov, killed by a car explosion. Investigators suggest Ukrainian involvement, marking the third such incident in a year. Kremlin officials and President Putin are closely monitoring developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 22-12-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 15:01 IST
Mysterious Assassinations: Targeting Russia's Military Elite
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

A Russian general was fatally targeted in a car explosion in Moscow on Monday, becoming the third top military leader to meet such a fate in the past year. Lt. Gen. Fanil Sarvarov, who headed the Operational Training Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces' General Staff, succumbed to injuries from the blast.

The Russian Investigative Committee has launched an inquiry, with suspicion falling on Ukrainian operatives. This continues a troubling pattern, with Ukraine previously implicated in other high-profile assassinations, including that of Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov by a hidden bomb on an electric scooter.

The Kremlin has pointed fingers at Ukraine for multiple bombings, as Russian officials, including President Putin, demand heightened security measures. Investigations continue amid rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025