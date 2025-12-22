Mysterious Assassinations: Targeting Russia's Military Elite
A series of deadly attacks have claimed the lives of senior Russian military officials, with the latest being Lt. Gen. Fanil Sarvarov, killed by a car explosion. Investigators suggest Ukrainian involvement, marking the third such incident in a year. Kremlin officials and President Putin are closely monitoring developments.
A Russian general was fatally targeted in a car explosion in Moscow on Monday, becoming the third top military leader to meet such a fate in the past year. Lt. Gen. Fanil Sarvarov, who headed the Operational Training Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces' General Staff, succumbed to injuries from the blast.
The Russian Investigative Committee has launched an inquiry, with suspicion falling on Ukrainian operatives. This continues a troubling pattern, with Ukraine previously implicated in other high-profile assassinations, including that of Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov by a hidden bomb on an electric scooter.
The Kremlin has pointed fingers at Ukraine for multiple bombings, as Russian officials, including President Putin, demand heightened security measures. Investigations continue amid rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
