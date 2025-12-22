Left Menu

Russia's Gas Pivot to China: A New Energy Landscape

Russia is increasing its natural gas exports to China by a quarter this year as it seeks to strengthen ties with Asia after losing its European market. Despite this, revenues won’t match the previous levels seen from Europe. Meanwhile, further plans to expand supply face pricing obstacles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 15:56 IST
Russia's Gas Pivot to China: A New Energy Landscape
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As Russia steps up its natural gas exports to China by about 25% this year, the shift marks a strategic pivot towards Asia. A source familiar with energy data revealed to Reuters that Moscow is solidifying ties with the world's largest energy consumer, despite the significant loss of revenue following Europe's market exit.

Following the Ukrainian conflict's onset in 2022, Russia diverted most of its oil to India and China after its former major market, Europe, severed ties. Although rerouting gas supplies eastward has proved challenging, Russia anticipates boosting its gas exports to China to 38.6 billion cubic meters, exceeding previous estimates.

Obstacles remain, particularly with pricing, as Russia hopes the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline will soon further enhance its capacity. Meanwhile, Russia and China plan for a pipeline from Sakhalin Island to yield 12 billion cubic meters annually by 2027. Despite these efforts, gas revenues are forecasted to be significantly lower compared to the European market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

